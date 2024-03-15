Ariful, Kayes hit tons as Mohammedan beat Rupganj in DPL

Ariful Islam and Imrul Kayes hit centuries as Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Rupganj Tigers by 84 runs at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Friday.

Batting first, Mohammedan posted 266-5 after 50 overs. Opening batter Kayes scored 106 off 127 while Ariful, in at five, hit nine boundaries and four sixes in his 106-ball-115.

In reply, Rupganj managed only 182-9 after their stipulated 50 overs. Mahfijul Islam top-scored with 78 off 113.

Abu Hider and Nayeem Hasan shared seven wickets between them. Ariful chipped in with a wicket too.