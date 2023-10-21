Argentinian footballer Alejandro Gomez banned for two years

Argentinian international Alejandro Gomez, better known as Papu Gomez, has been suspended for two years for doping, announced his Serie A club Monza on Friday.

"Monza have received from FIFA, via the Italian FA, notification of the first instance ruling of the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency, issued against the player Alejandro Dario Gomez," said the Italian club on its website.

Gomez joined the side on September 29 but is now suspended for two years after having tested positive for terbutaline in October 2022, whilst under contract at La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Shortly afterwards, he travelled to the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, where he appeared in two matches as part of the team that would go on to claim the trophy.

"The positive test is the result of involuntary ingestion," stated Monza, and the club intends to "evaluate the next procedural steps to take" as regards the ban.

Gomez has said that he ingested the banned substance as part of a cough syrup he had taken when ill.

The 35-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Italy, most notably at Catania and Atalanta.

Gomez joined Monza after his contract was terminated by Sevilla in September, he has featured in two matches for the Italian side this season.