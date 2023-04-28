Argentine Garnacho signs new long-term contract with Manchester United

The 18-year-old has played 31 times for the Red Devils' senior setup and has emerged as one of the Premier League's brightest young talents this season.

Photo: Manchester United
Photo: Manchester United

Manchester United have announced that Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new contract running until 2028.

The 18-year-old has played 31 times for the Red Devils' senior setup and has emerged as one of the Premier League's brightest young talents this season.

He has recently been sidelined with an ankle injury but is on the cusp of a return and will do so having locked in his long-term future to United.

Garnacho told club channels: "When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest. 

"I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way.

"We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions. 

"The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful. 

"I am relishing the future and can't wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters."

