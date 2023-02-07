Argentine football thanks Bangladesh ahead of a league match

Argentine football recently paid tribute to Bangladesh for the country's enormous support by displaying the Bangladesh flag before the start of a league game.

A picture of mascots holding a Bangladesh flag behind an Argentine flag was posted on the verified social media accounts of Liga Profesional de Futbol de la AFA, or Argentina's professional football league, with the words: Gracias Bangladesh — Dhonnobaad (Thanks Bangladesh).

The photograph was reportedly taken prior to the start of Monday's Argentina Primera Division match between hosts Gimnasia and Defense y Justica at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium. Gimnasia was defeated 2-0.

The social media post was accompanied by the caption: "Thank you so much, Bangladesh. The World Champions League will be eternally grateful to you."