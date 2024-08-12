Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez joins Atletico Madrid from Man City for 75 million euros

Sports

Reuters
12 August, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:37 pm

Related News

Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez joins Atletico Madrid from Man City for 75 million euros

Financial details about the transfer were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 75 million euros ($82 million) plus 20 million euros in potential add-ons.

Reuters
12 August, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:37 pm
Photo: Atletico Madrid
Photo: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have signed Argentine forward Julian Alvarez from Premier League side Manchester City on a six-year contract, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Financial details about the transfer were not disclosed by either club, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 75 million euros ($82 million) plus 20 million euros in potential add-ons.

"Today I say goodbye to this wonderful club with many emotions. They were two very special years. During this time, I grew and learned a lot as a player and as a person," Alvarez said on Instagram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I will always be very proud to have been part of this family, Manchester City will always have a special place in my heart. I wish you every success in the future and will continue to support the club from wherever I am."

The 24-year-old Argentina international's exit marks a record sale price for City, eclipsing the 50 million pounds Chelsea paid for winger Raheem Sterling in 2022.

Alvarez joined City from Argentine club River Plate in 2022 for 14 million pounds and has scored 36 goals in 103 appearances for manager Pep Guardiola's side.

He has won the Premier League twice and the Champions League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup all once. He also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and the Copa America earlier this year.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone had been on the lookout for a centre forward since Alvaro Morata's move to AC Milan last month.

Top News / Football

Julian Alvarez / atletico madrid / manchester city / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

13h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

1h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

56m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

3h | Videos
Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

1h | Videos