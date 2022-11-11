Argentina's World Cup squad announced and they're one of the strongest ones this time around

Lionel Scaloni revealed all the players with a ticket to Qatar later this month on Friday afternoon and the squad is loaded with talent.

Despite the fact Argentina are missing key midfielder Giovani Lo Celso through injury, their team looks like one more than capable of lifting the trophy in Qatar.

Team captain and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is also joined by Paulo Dybala, who was a doubt for the tournament after recently injuring himself while taking a penalty for AS Roma.

But Dybala will be off to the Middle East in due course – which is great news for the tournament as a whole.

Let's take a look at Argentina's stacked squad for the 2022 World Cup:

🚨 OFFICIAL: The list of the players who will represent Argentina at the World Cup 2022! 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/zahHdImVoA— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) November 11, 2022

#Qatar2022 Nuestro entrenador @lioscaloni dio a conocer la nómina de jugadores que nos representarán en esta nueva edición de la @FIFAWorldCup.



¡Con ustedes los elegidos! 🤜🏼🤛🏼😁#TodosJuntos 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/qUeY2uygVv— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 11, 2022

So. Much. Talent.

Messi (who will be playing at his FIFTH World Cup), Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez as forward options? Yeah, that's pretty darn special in our book.

For the 'vacant' role left by the stricken Lo Celso, Scaloni has opted for Exequiel Palacios, a very talented footballer who currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

Benfica baller Enzo Fernandez is also part of the midfield setup and he could be a player who becomes a household name after the Qatar World Cup.

In terms of Premier League players in the Argentina squad, Manchester City star Alvarez is joined by Emi Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Alexis Mac Allister.

Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho sadly misses out, although it was always going to be tough to break into such a magnificent World Cup squad.

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa is perhaps the most high-profile absentee who is not currently injured, while Aston Villa's Emi Buendia has also not made the cut.

Who will Argentina play in the World Cup group stage?

The current Copa America holders have been drawn into Group C, where they will play Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

On paper, Argentina should emerge from those matches relatively unscathed, although Mexico and Poland are anything but pushovers.

If they progress to the Round of 16 by topping the group – as they're predicted to do by most – La Albiceleste will come up against the runner-up from Group D, which will likely be either France or Denmark.