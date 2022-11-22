Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia crashes Buenos Aires breakfast party

Sports

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia crashes Buenos Aires breakfast party

Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina, dampening the South American team's hopes of winning the tournament for a third time and the first since Diego Maradona in 1986.

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentines woke up early in the capital Buenos Aires to cheer on their team in the soccer World Cup over morning pastries and coffee, but were left with a bitter taste after the team was humbled in a shock loss to Saudi Arabia.

Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina, dampening the South American team's hopes of winning the tournament for a third time and the first since Diego Maradona in 1986.

"It's a totally unexpected blow, which not even the most pessimistic fan had prepared for," said Nicolás Rearte, a 21-year-old student. "Now we have to pick ourselves up quickly."

The kickoff at 7:00 local time (1000 GMT) meant supporters lined up early in the morning at bakeries to get their medialuna pastries, while schools and workplaces gave special permits for students and employees to arrive late to see the match.

Fans crowded into plazas to watch the game on giant screens, cheering when Messi scored the opening goal - a penalty - but groaning and slowly going silent as Saudi Arabia pulled two quick goals back in the second half.

"Honestly, you can't believe it, it was a strange game, unusual, but that's football. We played badly and well, we have to see the next game," said Fabian Rodriguez.

The loss to Saudi Arabia, number 51 in the FIFA rankings, crashed the early morning party for fans who had expected their team - one of the pre-tournament favorites and on a 36 game unbeaten streak - would run out winners.

"They were one of the easiest rivals we had so what happened was incredible," said Nicolás Tisinovich, a 24-year-old actor who watched the game in a city square.

Argentina face Mexico on Saturday and then Poland in its other group C games as the team look to recover from a losing start as it did in Italy's 1990 soccer World Cup. Then Argentina lost to Cameroon in the first game before a run to the final.

On the streets of Buenos Aires, most fans simply tried to understand what had happened.

"The truth is that it was a surprise for everyone here watching the game," said Mauel Carabajal, 41. "Yes, I can define it with that one word: surprise."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Qatar World Cup 2022 / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

57m | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering