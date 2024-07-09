Argentina's Copa quarterfinal win drives record ratings

Argentina's penalty shootout victory over Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals on Thursday drew record audiences, with 1.87 million viewers tuning in on Fox Sports, the broadcaster said.

The defending champions' 4-2 win on penalties was the most-watched Copa America quarter-final not featuring the United States in the history of the tournament on U.S. English-language TV.

The viewership figure represented a 482% increase from the 2021 Copa America quarter-finals average and a 57% rise from 2016, Fox Sports said.

Lionel Messi's Argentina, who are vying for a record 16th Copa America title, will face Canada in the first semi-final on Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Uruguay will lock horns with Colombia in the other semi-final on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The final will take place on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida.