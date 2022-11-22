Argentina manager urges players to keep 'chin up' after stunning loss

Sports

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Argentina manager urges players to keep 'chin up' after stunning loss

Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, defeated the South American group favourites in a spectacular second-half comeback on Tuesday that shocked soccer fans across the globe.

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 09:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentinian manager Lionel Scaloni said his players needed to refocus and look ahead to their next matches after their 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener in Qatar in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, defeated the South American group favourites in a spectacular second-half comeback on Tuesday that shocked soccer fans across the globe.

Appearing calm at a news conference after the match despite the stinging defeat, Scaloni said the team would analyse their shortcomings ahead of their next Group C matches against Mexico and Poland.

"Today is a sad day but as we always say, chin up and keep going," he said.

"We were considered favourites before the match but at the World Cup, these kinds of things can happen. We have to work on the things that didn't work well."

Scaloni praised the Saudi defence for playing high and catching Argentina offside on three disallowed goals in the first half.

He said the Saudi equaliser by Saleh Al-Shehri in the 48th minute that cancelled out captain Lionel Messi's first-half penalty had set the stage for their loss.

"I think the first half was all ours, but one goal can change everything," Scaloni said.

Messi, playing in his fifth World Cup at 35, described the loss as a "very heavy blow" for Argentina, who until then had maintained a 36-match unbeaten streak.

"We didn't expect to start this way," he said. "We need to prepare for what is coming. We need to win or win, and that depends on us. We have to return to the foundation of who we are."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Argentina Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

55m | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering