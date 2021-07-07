Argentina to face Brazil in Copa final after beating Colombia on penalties

Argentina defeated Colombia on Wednesday to storm into the final of Copa America. They will face Brazil on Saturday in search of their 15th Copa America title.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved three penalty shoot-out spot-kicks to ensure Argentina's win in the semi-final tie.

Argentina make their first Copa America final since 2016 after beating Colombia 3-2 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Argentina made a fast start, scoring after just six minutes with a fantastic through ball from Giovani Lo Celso to Messi, who set a new Copa America record with his fifth assist of the tournament to find Lautaro Martínez for the opener.

As they have done throughout the tournament, Argentina scored early and retreated to defend their lead, but they hadn't faced a team as talented as Colombia and the Cafeteros went to work, creating plenty of good chances, hitting the woodwork twice and forcing Emi Martínez into some tough saves.

The pressure continued into the first 15 minutes of the second half, and after a long ball from the back, Luis Díaz showed his pace to beat Pezzella and find the back of the net for the equalizer.

The final 30 minutes belonged to Argentina, who took control of the ball and started to attack looking for the winner. And they should have won it after a bad mistake from Muñoz gifted Ángel Di María the ball, but somehow, someway, Lautaro Martínez missed one of the easiest chances of his life.

There was one more big chance for Argentina when Di María found Messi inside the box, and the captain did a glorious turn and quick shot but could only hit the post.

There is no extra time in Copa America, so went straight to penalties. Juan Cuadrado scored first for Colombia, Messi took responsibility and buried his spot-kick, and then it was all about Emi Martínez: the Aston Villa goalkeeper became an instant hero with some amazing trash-talking, a hip thrust, and three penalty saves, the last one against Cardona to seal the deal and send Argentina to Rio. He guessed correctly for four out of the five shooters.

Argentina will now face hosts Brazil in the final on Saturday at the Maracana. The reigning champions had beaten Peru 1-0 in Monday's first semi-final.