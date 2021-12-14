Argentina defender Otamendi victim of robbery at home

The Argentina international played in Benfica's 4-1 win at Famalicao on Sunday before returning home, when the incident took place.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi has been the victim of a robbery in his own home, the Portuguese club said in a statement on Monday.

The Argentina international played in Benfica's 4-1 win at Famalicao on Sunday before returning home, when the incident took place.

"Sport Lisboa e Benfica confirms that their player Nico Otamendi was the victim of a robbery at his home during the early hours of this Monday," the statement read.

"The athlete and the family are doing well, despite the enormous discomfort caused by the situation they are experiencing.

"Benfica calls for the privacy of the player and his family to be respected by the media, while awaiting the conduct of investigations initiated by the authorities."

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha reported that four assailants assaulted Otamendi as he arrived home before forcing him to open the door where his wife and son were present.

The newspaper also said money and watches were stolen from the property.

