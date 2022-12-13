Argentina, Croatia or France - which team has the best penalty record at the World Cup?

The quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 have been eventful. Right from 1982, penalties have played an important and crucial role in the World Cups. According to the FIFA World Cup 2022 official website, of the four teams left in Qatar 2022, Argentina has the best penalty record.

Except for Morocco, the rest of the teams have been involved in the World Cup shoot-out. On Saturday, Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0.

In World Cup history, it was in 1982 that penalties became crucial. It was in the semi-final match between West Germany and France. As per the website, to date, shoot-outs have decided on two finals, with Brazil and Italy the respective winners in 1994 and in 2006.

As per reports, Brazil's Claudio Taffarel (at 1994 and 1998), Argentina's Sergio Goycochea (1990) and Netherlands' Tim Krul (2014) have emerged as goalkeeping heroes at World Cups.

Also, Socrates, Roberto Baggio and David Trezeguet have failed at their attempts as well.

FIFA+ list of the penalty shoot-out records of the teams still in contention in Qatar as per FIFA World Cup 2022 website

Argentina

5 wins

4-3 vs Netherlands, 2022 quarter-final

4-2 vs Netherlands, 2014 semi-final

4-3 vs England, 1998 round of 16

4-3 vs Italy, 1990 semi-final

3-2 vs Yugoslavia, 1990 quarter-final

1 defeat

2-4 vs Germany, 2006 quarter final

Croatia

3 wins

4-2 vs Brazil, 2022 quarter-final

4-3 vs Russia, 2018 quarter-final

3-2 vs Denmark, 2018 round of 16

France

2 wins

4-3 vs Italy, 1998 quarter-final

4-3 vs Brazil, 1986 quarter-final

2 defeats

3-5 vs Italy, 2006 final

4-5 vs Germany, 1982 semi-final