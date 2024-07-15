Argentina-Colombia's Copa America final delayed after ticketless fans enter stadium

Sports

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 08:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 08:32 am

Related News

Argentina-Colombia's Copa America final delayed after ticketless fans enter stadium

Video circulating on social media showed security scuffling with fans as they ran across the concourses and attempted to breach the gates of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 08:25 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 08:32 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia was delayed by more than hour on Sunday after thousands of fans without tickets rushed security and tried to force their way into the stadium, organisers said.

Video circulating on social media showed security scuffling with fans as they ran across the concourses and attempted to breach the gates of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Both teams were taken off the field as the chaos brewed outside.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police managed to close the gates and initiate a lockdown, leading to scores of people stuck outside trying to enter before the match kicked off.

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL pushed the match's start time back three times from 8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., to 8:45 p.m. and finally to 9:15 p.m, when the teams were finally able to line up for the national anthems.

"We inform that people who do not have tickets will not be able to enter the stadium," CONMEBOL said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Only those who have purchased tickets will be able to enter the stadium once the entrances are reopened."

ESPN reported that for at least one gate, fans with tickets were being allowed to enter one at a time.

"In anticipation of tonight's Copa America final, thousands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk," a statement from a Hard Rock Stadium spokesperson said.

"Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe."

Miami-Dade police said there were several incidents before the gates were opened at the stadium.

"These incidents have been a result of the unruly behaviour of fans trying to access the stadium," they said on social media. "We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel."

Top News / Football

Copa america 2024 / Argentina Football Team / Colombia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

10h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

22h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

19h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

Imran's supporters got reserved seats, what will be the effect on Pakistan's politics?

10h | Videos
Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

Argentina vs Colombia: Who will be crowned Copa 2024?

9h | Videos
The program of handing over the memorandum to the President was obstructed by the police on the way

The program of handing over the memorandum to the President was obstructed by the police on the way

12h | Videos
Attack on Donald Trump: What impact will it have on the US election?

Attack on Donald Trump: What impact will it have on the US election?

12h | Videos