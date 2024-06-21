Argentina coach Scaloni angry over Atlanta pitch

Sports

AFP
21 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 09:47 am

Related News

Argentina coach Scaloni angry over Atlanta pitch

The world champions beat Canada 2-0 to open their title defence but Scaloni was far from happy with the conditions his players had to deal with.

AFP
21 June, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 09:47 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni hit out at the temporary grass surface installed for Thursday's Copa America opener against Canada saying it was unsuited for a major tournament game.

The world champions beat Canada 2-0 to open their title defence but Scaloni was far from happy with the conditions his players had to deal with.

The field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United, is made of artificial turf but organisers installed grass sod on top for this tournament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Thank goodness we won, because otherwise it would have been a cheap excuse to sit here and say this but we've known we were going to play here for seven months and they changed the surface two days ago," said Scaloni.

"It's not good for the spectacle. I'm sorry, it's not an excuse, but it's not a pitch. The stadium is beautiful and with the synthetic turf it should be spectacular, but with the (grass) turf today. Honestly, it's not suitable for this kind of players," he said.

The grass was installed after Atlanta United's last home game on June 15.

Scaloni said the surface made it difficult for his team to play their normal game and take the tactical approach he prefers.

"They were not feeling confident with the poor condition of the pitch, they couldn't make the passes that they wanted.

"Given the poor condition of the pitch there wasn't much we could do," he said.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also took aim at the surface in his post-match comments.

"Coming here, against a strong Canada, who have good strikers, good players, on a pitch that is a disaster, made it a bit difficult for us," said the keeper.

Martinez He said the ball was bobbling on the surface and said it was a prestige issue for the tournament.

"We have to improve in that aspect. If not, the Copa America will always be at a slightly lower level than the European Championship," he said.

Football

Copa america 2024 / Lionel Scaloni / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

1h | Features
During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

18h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

14h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

15h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

16h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

16h | Videos