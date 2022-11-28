Argentina are a serious team, Messi alone is enough: Papon

Amid the excitement and hype around the FIFA World Cup throughout the world and also in Bangladesh, the final of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) one-day format was held on Sunday. In the final of the tournament, North Zone got a thrilling three-run win over South Zone.

The BCB president Nazmul Hassan turned up at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and was present at the prize-giving ceremony. An avid follower of football, Nazmul hasn't missed a single World Cup game so far. While speaking to reporters, the BCB boss stated that he's a fan of Argentina great Lionel Messi but his favourite team is Brazil. He likes Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as well. Defending champions France are also one of the teams he likes.

Despite picking Brazil in childhood purely because they "always win", Nazmul opined that France are favourites to defend the title. "I think France are favourites. As my favourite team, I will support Brazil. I liked what I saw from France. Argentina are a serious team, Messi alone is enough [to win games]."

"But the problem is that I haven't seen someone [good enough] in the Argentina team. Messi is undoubtedly the best. Ronaldo is someone I like too. Argentina are overreliant on Messi but they are a good side."

The BCB president has already met Messi in person and has a picture with the Argentine legend as well. He is yet to meet Neymar though.