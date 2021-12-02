Argentina and Spurs defender Cristian Romero has 'serious' hamstring injury

Tottenham center back Cristian Romero will be sidelined until at least January because of a "serious" hamstring injury, manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday.

The Argentina defender, one of the club's key signings in the offseason, sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil two weeks ago.

"The injury is serious. I don't know at this moment but for sure he's not going to play in 2021, and we'll have to wait until January, February," Conte said. "It's a pity because he's an important player for us. We'll check him week by week, but he needs time."

The 23-year-old Romero moved to north London from Atalanta after winning the "best defender" award in Serie A last season. He helped Argentina win the Copa America this year.

Tottenham hosts Brentford on Thursday in the Premier League.

Giovani Lo Celso also picked up an injury on international duty with Argentina. He will miss the Brentford game but Conte said he expects him back soon.