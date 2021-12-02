Argentina and Spurs defender Cristian Romero has 'serious' hamstring injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:18 pm

Related News

Argentina and Spurs defender Cristian Romero has 'serious' hamstring injury

The Argentina defender, one of the club's key signings in the offseason, sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil two weeks ago.

Hindustan Times
02 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:18 pm
Argentina and Spurs defender Cristian Romero has &#039;serious&#039; hamstring injury

Tottenham center back Cristian Romero will be sidelined until at least January because of a "serious" hamstring injury, manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday.

The Argentina defender, one of the club's key signings in the offseason, sustained the injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Brazil two weeks ago.

"The injury is serious. I don't know at this moment but for sure he's not going to play in 2021, and we'll have to wait until January, February," Conte said. "It's a pity because he's an important player for us. We'll check him week by week, but he needs time."

The 23-year-old Romero moved to north London from Atalanta after winning the "best defender" award in Serie A last season. He helped Argentina win the Copa America this year.

Tottenham hosts Brentford on Thursday in the Premier League.

Giovani Lo Celso also picked up an injury on international duty with Argentina. He will miss the Brentford game but Conte said he expects him back soon.

 

Football

Cristian Romero

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

54m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

21h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'