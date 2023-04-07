Are Tigers learning to solve the mystery of doing well in Tests consistently with a more aggressive approach?

Bangladesh beating Ireland in a Test match may not feel like a big deal.

The fact the Tigers won the match in the second session of day four with seven wickets to spare (their second-biggest margin of victory in terms of wickets in their Test history) might not either.

But what is clear as the Mirpur skyline was on Friday is the change in the approach of playing Tests.

Bangladesh even recently had a team with just four specialist bowlers and a packed batting order.

But now we are seeing a change in the team's composition.

There are now up to six specialist bowlers.

A reason for that change, Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan explains, is the change in attitude from the players in his team along with a change in the team's gameplan.

They are now looking to attack with more bowlers and win Tests.

"We have enough bowlers that have the capability to take 20 wickets and I have faith in them. They have shown what they can do. We played in a wicket we are not used to. I would say it was a really good batting wicket and Mirpur usually doesn't have such wickets. Even today (day 4) the wicket was very good to bat on," the all-rounder explained.

The southpaw feels that having more bowling options is the way to go as that is what top Test teams are doing.

"When you want to take 20 wickets, you have to take more bowling options. There is no substitute to that. You have to play with a defensive mindset when you have fewer bowling options. You think of drawing the game or trying to bat as best as you can then. But when you want to win a Test, you have more bowling options. The top teams like England and India have more bowling options. They have 5-6 strike bowlers and six batters," Shakib explained.

This was in fact the quickest that Bangladesh have chased down a total in their Test history, so the aggressive batting intent was there to see too.

They scored at 4.7 runs per over in the match, by far their highest in Tests.

Shakib said that they are trying to change their batting approach in the longest format as well.

"We were positive enough and the wicket suited us the way we wanted to bat, that's one area we are looking to change our approach. I won't say this was the ideal Test wicket but I would say it was a good batting wicket," Shakib added.

This is a step in the right direction for Bangladesh in Tests but there are issues that the win cannot mask over.

The form of opener Tamim Iqbal and his recent lean run along with finding a long-term opening partner for the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in all formats could be causes of concern.

Najmul Hossain Shanto opened with Tamim in the first innings and was out for a golden duck while Litton Das opened with Tamim in the second innings but was out after scoring a sparking cameo of 23 from 19 balls.

"Zakir Hasan would have been the opener if he wasn't injured," Shakib expressed.

There is also a question of whether Litton can return to opening in Tests for the long-term future with Nurul Hasan Sohan being brought back in the side to keep wickets.

"We have a break now, so we will think about these things later," Shakib expressed.

Bangladesh next play two Tests against Afghanistan at home in July so the red ball unit does have a break to hone their new-found approach.

But the white-ball unit will fly off for England later this month for a series against the same opposition, Ireland.

After years of struggling in Tests and only managing wins on rank turners at home against the top Test teams, Bangladesh might have taken big steps towards finding a way of playing that helps them win and win consistently home and away in the future.