Archery Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh's Ruman, Nasrin beat India to clinch gold

Bangladesh archery team comprising of ace archers Ruman Sana and Nasrin Akter won gold in the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage-1 mixed finals on Saturday. The duo defeated their Indian counterparts by 5-3 points to clinch gold.

Malaysia won the bronze meanwhile.

In the four-set competition, India won the first by 34-37 points. But Ruman and Nasrin fought back brilliantly in the next set.

They drew the second set with 37 points each.

The Bangladeshi duo turned the tables on the last two sets - defeating India by 38-35 and 37-36 respectively.

This was Bangladesh's first medal in the tournament.

Earlier, the Bangladesh team eliminated their Kazakhstan rivals by 6-0 sets in the semifinal held on Friday in Phuket, Thailand.

Bangladesh confirmed their spot in the last four in this event by beating host Thailand by straight 6-0 sets in the quarterfinal.

Nasrin still has a chance to win more medals in the competition as she will face Bangladesh's Diya Siddiqui in the recurve women's singles final.