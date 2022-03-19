Archery Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh's Ruman, Nasrin beat India to clinch gold

Sports

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 03:46 pm

Related News

Archery Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh's Ruman, Nasrin beat India to clinch gold

The duo defeated their Indian counterparts by 5-3 points to clinch gold.

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 03:46 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh archery team comprising of ace archers Ruman Sana and Nasrin Akter won gold in the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage-1 mixed finals on Saturday. The duo defeated their Indian counterparts by 5-3 points to clinch gold.

Malaysia won the bronze meanwhile. 

In the four-set competition, India won the first by 34-37 points. But Ruman and Nasrin fought back brilliantly in the next set. 

They drew the second set with 37 points each.

The Bangladeshi duo turned the tables on the last two sets - defeating India by 38-35 and 37-36 respectively.

This was Bangladesh's first medal in the tournament.

Earlier, the Bangladesh team eliminated their Kazakhstan rivals by 6-0 sets in the semifinal held on Friday in Phuket, Thailand. 

Bangladesh confirmed their spot in the last four in this event by beating host Thailand by straight 6-0 sets in the quarterfinal.

Nasrin still has a chance to win more medals in the competition as she will face Bangladesh's Diya Siddiqui in the recurve women's singles final.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Gold medal / India / Asia Cup Archery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

3h | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

3h | Videos
Top photos of the week by Reuters

Top photos of the week by Reuters

3h | Videos
Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh