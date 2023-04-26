Archer underwent minor surgery on elbow earlier this month: Report

Sports

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 12:50 pm

Related News

Archer underwent minor surgery on elbow earlier this month: Report

Archer has already returned to action in the Indian Premier League after sitting out four matches. His coach at the Mumbai Indians, Mark Boucher, said on April 8 that the 28-year-old had picked up a "little niggle".

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 12:50 pm
Archer underwent minor surgery on elbow earlier this month: Report

England fast bowler Jofra Archer had a minor operation on his troublesome right elbow earlier this month but the procedure is unlikely to harm his chances of selection for the Ashes series against Australia, the Telegraph reported.

Archer has already returned to action in the Indian Premier League after sitting out four matches. His coach at the Mumbai Indians, Mark Boucher, said on April 8 that the 28-year-old had picked up a "little niggle".

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Archer had travelled to Belgium for the procedure.

Archer has made two appearances for Mumbai this season, picking up two wickets. He was rested for Tuesday's defeat to Gujarat Titans but could return against Rajasthan Royals at the weekend.

Archer, who picked up 22 wickets for England in the 2019 Ashes, has not played a test since February 2021 due to elbow and back injuries. He made his comeback after 17 months out in late January.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said last month Archer was unlikely to play any red-ball matches before the Ashes.

The opening Ashes test will be held at Edgbaston from 16 June.

Cricket

Jofra Archer / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

1h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

1d | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

8m | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

1h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

17h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt