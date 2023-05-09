Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury ends IPL stint

Archer doubtful for Ashes after injury ends IPL stint

Archer's England team mate Chris Jordan will replace him at Mumbai.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the Ashes after he was ruled out for the remainder of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday due to a nagging elbow injury.

Archer spent 17 months on the sidelines following elbow and back injuries before returning to international cricket in January.

The 28-year-old played only five of Mumbai Indians' 10 matches this season and reportedly underwent a minor operation on his troublesome right elbow last month.

The Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on 16 June.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer will return from the Indian Premier League with immediate effect," the ECB said in a statement.

"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging.

"Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery."

Archer will return home this week and begin his rehab with the ECB medical department and his county team Sussex.

Archer's England team mate Chris Jordan will replace him at Mumbai.

"Archer was a key part of our campaign in the first half of this season," the five-time IPL champions said in a statement.

"We wish him the best and cannot wait to have him back with us, fitter, stronger, quicker, deadlier."

England will also be concerned about the Barbados-born player's availability for their 50-overs World Cup title defence in India this year.

Jordan made his IPL debut in 2016 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings.

Comments

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

4h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

5h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

7h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

