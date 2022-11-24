Arab teams punch above their weight in World Cup

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:24 pm

Related News

Arab teams punch above their weight in World Cup

Although the hosts started with a disappointing performance in their 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, Tunisia and Morocco seemed to draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia's display.

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 01:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia's stunning 2-1 upset win over twice world champions Argentina set the tone for an upswing in the fortunes of the Arab teams at the World Cup in Qatar.

Although the hosts started with a disappointing performance in their 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, Tunisia and Morocco seemed to draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia's display.

Tunisia battled to a goalless draw with Denmark and Morocco achieved the same result against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui said Saudi Arabia's victory had given him belief.

"I watched the Saudi Arabia game earlier - 31 per cent possession and they had three shots on target, but they won against Argentina, against the best player in history," Regragui told reporters.

Morocco drew with Croatia after a strong defensive performance as they embark on a long-term plan to regain the African Cup of Nations title they last won in 1976.

The Arab teams appear to be benefiting from the tournament taking place in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia has borders with the host country and many Tunisians and Moroccans live in Qatar or neighbouring countries.

"This contributed to the presence of a large number of our fans in the stadium. We had to think about it and think about the 35 million Saudis who waited for this match," Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard said.

"I told the players that life will stop in Saudi Arabia today, and everyone will wait for this match. The number of fans was large, but I hope it will be even larger."

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri echoed those sentiments after his team's draw with Denmark.

"The fan factor was very positive for us. It mentally gave us a great lift and we are looking forward to seeing the fans continue to do that for us," Kadri said.

Regragui described conditions in Qatar as similar to those in Morocco.

"We feel that we are home, and I am happy to be in Qatar and the Moroccan and Arab fans in the stands supported us and gave us strength when we felt tired," he said.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Saudi Arabia Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

3h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

4h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

4h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

16h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka