‘Anything from here a bonus’: Hathurusingha says Bangladesh have achieved primary target

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said Bangladesh have achieved their "first target" that is making the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup and any result in the second round will be a "bonus" for the side.

After last year's 50-over World Cup debacle, Bangladesh were heavily criticised and leading up to the ongoing T20 World Cup, their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto urged fans to keep their expectations low.

But the way the Tigers fared in the tournament exceeded expectations. One more big shot in the South Africa game would have seen Bangladesh maintain a hundred percent record in the group stage.

Although the batting remains a concern, the bowling line-up has more than lived up to the expectations. Bangladesh have taken advantage of the conditions big time and have an outside chance to make the semifinals.

"When we came into the tournament, our first target was to get into this Super Eight," Hathurusingha told reporters. "So, I think we achieved that with great - what can I say - our bowlers kept us in the game. So, we played the conditions really well, used the conditions in our favour."

"So going forward for us, being here, we're very happy to be here. And then anything from here for us is a bonus. So, we play with a lot of freedom. And we are going to challenge all three teams the best we can," he added.

Bangladesh will meet Australia in their Super Eight opener on Friday.