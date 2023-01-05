Any mention of his name makes my blood boil, says mother of fan whose phone was broken by Ronaldo

After Manchester United lost a game at Goodison Park in April of last year, he broke Everton fan Jacob Harding's phone out of his hand, and was later found guilty of indecent and aggressive conduct.

The mother of the autistic boy whose phone Cristiano Ronaldo broke in Saudi Arabia has stated that she would not cry over the superstar's ban. It has been reported that Ronaldo will not be permitted to make his Al-Nassr debut on Thursday night.

"Any mention of his name makes my blood boil. He has never given me and my son Jacob, who is autistic, a proper apology. When he rang me in April after it happened, he was just bragging. It was all about him," Harding's mother told the Daily Mail.

"I think he should have retired and given us all a break. He was dropped by Manchester United and Portugal and it's clear that people are beginning to see what kind of person he is. He has caused me and Jacob a lot of stress and I have been trolled over it. We have felt like the criminals all along and not the innocent party. It has never been about money, all I wanted was a proper apology from him."

"I'm very disappointed that he is earning so much money and showing off when the country is in a crisis and people cannot even afford to eat. I wish he would just go away," she said.

