Any ideas for a mask? Mbappe contacts France rugby captain Dupont

Sports

Reuters
18 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 10:17 pm

Related News

Any ideas for a mask? Mbappe contacts France rugby captain Dupont

"Any ideas for a mask?," Mbappe tweeted Dupont on X on Tuesday.

Reuters
18 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 10:17 pm
Any ideas for a mask? Mbappe contacts France rugby captain Dupont

Kylian Mbappe's chances of playing for France against the Netherlands at the European Championship remain unclear, but if he does make it to the pitch in Leipzig, he will wear a protective mask after breaking his nose on Monday.

France's captain suffered the fracture late in the Group D clash with Austria in Duesseldorf on Monday, after jumping for a header and colliding with the shoulder of defender Kevin Danso.

Mbappe was taken to hospital but the French federation said he did not require immediate surgery and will get a mask, prompting social media banter with France rugby skipper Antoine Dupont.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dupont had surgery after fracturing a cheek bone in the early stages of last year's Rugby World Cup in France -- a more serious injury that Mbappe's nasal septum fracture -- but the scrumhalf was back training within a fortnight and returned to play in the World Cup quarter-final.

He had a specially fitted mask made but in the end wore only a scrum cap in his return match.

"Any ideas for a mask?," Mbappe tweeted Dupont on X on Tuesday.

"Private message me for a promo code. I have some solutions. Above all, good luck," Dupont replied.

Mbappe's obvious replacement would be 37-year-old Olivier Giroud. He suffered an adductor injury in the Austria match, French media reported, but should resume training on Wednesday.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / France Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

2h | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

4h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

4h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

1h | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

1d | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

2d | Videos