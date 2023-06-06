Antony accused of ‘domestic violence’ by ex-girlfriend

Sports

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 08:20 pm

Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of "domestic violence, threat and bodily injury" by a former partner in his native Brazil.

Brazilian publication Globo Esporte is reporting that Gabriela Cavallin, who had a relationship with the 23-year-old forward in 2022, has filed a police report in Sao Paulo.

The report states that she claims to have been assaulted by Antony on May 20 - a day on which the Brazil international turned out for United in a Premier League fixture with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The report also includes "photos of abrasions and threatening messages", while Cavallin is said to have discussed previous aggressive behaviour from Antony.

Cavallin is now calling upon authorities in Brazil to take "an urgent protective measure" while further evidence in the case is gathered.

Globo Esporte further reports that Antony had a relationship with the woman in question during 2022, with Cavallin revealing on social media in June 2022 that she had suffered a miscarriage when the pair were expecting their first child.

No comment has been made by Antony, his representatives or Manchester United.

Football

Antony / manchester united / Brazil Football Team

