Antonio Conte slams Premier League meeting with managers, admits it was 'waste of time'

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 05:00 pm

Related News

Antonio Conte slams Premier League meeting with managers, admits it was 'waste of time'

Spurs were hit by Covid outbreak early this month as the club then confirmed eight players of the first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Hindustan Times
25 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Antonio Conte slams Premier League meeting with managers, admits it was &#039;waste of time&#039;

Tottenham Hotspur FC head coach Antonio Conte slammed the Premier League's meeting with its managers over Covid-19 concerns.

Conte said it felt like that the meeting with managers on Thursday, amid an ongoing surge of cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, was a waste of time.

Asked how he felt the meeting went, Tottenham head coach Conte told reporters on Friday, as per goal.com: "Some coaches tried to speak to ask about solutions but I think everything was decided and yesterday was a wall."

"For this reason also, I prefer not to go into the discussion or conversation," he added. Pressed on whether he felt it was a waste of time, Conte said: "I think so. Because when you have a wall in front of you, you can ask and speak about what you want, but every decision was taken."

Spurs were hit by Covid outbreak early this month as the club then confirmed eight players of their first-team squad and five staff members have tested positive for the virus.

To date, there have been 13 Premier League fixtures that have been postponed in the past two weeks amid outbreaks among several teams. Most recently, the league's Boxing Day fixture list was reduced by three matches, with Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton all called off.

Football

Antonio Conte / Tottenham Hotspur / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

7h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

9h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

9h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

47m | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

3h | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one