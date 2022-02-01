Another player-franchise feud; Taskin threatened to skip BPL midway had Sylhet not paid him full money

Sports

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

Another player-franchise feud; Taskin threatened to skip BPL midway had Sylhet not paid him full money

Communication gap was a reason behind the misunderstanding between the Sylhet Sunrisers franchise and him, mentioned the fast bowler.

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 07:36 pm
Another player-franchise feud; Taskin threatened to skip BPL midway had Sylhet not paid him full money

Controversies and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) go hand-in-hand. Not very long ago, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was controversially 'relieved' of captaincy duties by the Chattogram Challengers and the all-rounder was about to leave the team hotel. The issue was settled in the end but it remains an ugly incident. 

Just days after that, a fresh controversy involving the Sylhet Sunrisers franchise and pacer Taskin Ahmed has hit the BPL. Like the captaincy debacle, the BPL governing council had to intervene here as well. And like the previous incident, 'misunderstanding' led to the feud between Taskin and the franchise, said the fast bowler. 

Taskin was a direct signing of the Sylhet Sunrisers franchise. It roped him in when the pacer was in New Zealand with the Bangladesh team. As a direct signing, Taskin expected to receive the full payment earlier than others. Taskin, on Tuesday, said, "Nothing happened between me and Joy [Sheikh Kudrat E Ebtihaz Joy, owner of Sylhet Sunrisers] bhai. It was a complete misunderstanding. I thought I would receive the full payment before playing. There is a regulation and I thought I would get the payment earlier according to that. It led to a misunderstanding."

Communication gap was a reason behind the misunderstanding, mentioned the fast bowler. "Because of the bio-bubble, the owners do not stay at the team hotel all the time. Joy bhai is a sincere person. There was a communication gap. I phoned him a few times and for some reason he missed the calls. Later we had a talk and he said that I will receive my payment in due time as per the regulation," he said.

"I thought that as a direct signing, I would be paid before the tournament ends. There is no feud. I have been told from the BPL governing council that I would receive the payment according to the regulation," he added.

On Monday, regarding the issue, member secretary of the BPL governing council Ismail Haider Mallick said, "A player has been signed by one of the franchises for a definite amount of money. The player has received 70% of the payment. The franchise informed us that the player was asking for the full payment. I myself spoke to the owner. The player is pressurising the franchise for the full payment and said that he would not continue to play if he did not receive that. But the issue is settled now."

Cricket

Sylhet Sunrisers / Taskin Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

8h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

10h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

10h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

2h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

2h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

2h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'