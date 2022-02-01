Another player-franchise feud; Taskin threatened to skip BPL midway had Sylhet not paid him full money

Controversies and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) go hand-in-hand. Not very long ago, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was controversially 'relieved' of captaincy duties by the Chattogram Challengers and the all-rounder was about to leave the team hotel. The issue was settled in the end but it remains an ugly incident.

Just days after that, a fresh controversy involving the Sylhet Sunrisers franchise and pacer Taskin Ahmed has hit the BPL. Like the captaincy debacle, the BPL governing council had to intervene here as well. And like the previous incident, 'misunderstanding' led to the feud between Taskin and the franchise, said the fast bowler.

Taskin was a direct signing of the Sylhet Sunrisers franchise. It roped him in when the pacer was in New Zealand with the Bangladesh team. As a direct signing, Taskin expected to receive the full payment earlier than others. Taskin, on Tuesday, said, "Nothing happened between me and Joy [Sheikh Kudrat E Ebtihaz Joy, owner of Sylhet Sunrisers] bhai. It was a complete misunderstanding. I thought I would receive the full payment before playing. There is a regulation and I thought I would get the payment earlier according to that. It led to a misunderstanding."

Communication gap was a reason behind the misunderstanding, mentioned the fast bowler. "Because of the bio-bubble, the owners do not stay at the team hotel all the time. Joy bhai is a sincere person. There was a communication gap. I phoned him a few times and for some reason he missed the calls. Later we had a talk and he said that I will receive my payment in due time as per the regulation," he said.

"I thought that as a direct signing, I would be paid before the tournament ends. There is no feud. I have been told from the BPL governing council that I would receive the payment according to the regulation," he added.

On Monday, regarding the issue, member secretary of the BPL governing council Ismail Haider Mallick said, "A player has been signed by one of the franchises for a definite amount of money. The player has received 70% of the payment. The franchise informed us that the player was asking for the full payment. I myself spoke to the owner. The player is pressurising the franchise for the full payment and said that he would not continue to play if he did not receive that. But the issue is settled now."