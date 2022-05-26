Another match and another failure with the bat mounts more pressure on Bangladesh Test captain Mominul

Mominul Haque's batting average was 52 after 20 Tests and between 2013 and 2015, there was a period when he had fifty-plus scores in 11 consecutive Test matches.

Only Joe Root and AB de Villiers have more fifties in consecutive Tests than him.

Mominul had a dream start to his Test career and has been one of the most successful batters for Bangladesh in this format with 11 centuries, the most by anyone for the team.

But in late 2016 and 2017, Mominul got out to a host of off-spinners - JP Duminy, Gareth Batty, Moeen Ali, Ravi Ashwin, Dilruwan Perera - and the then Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha went on to say that Mominul was 'vulnerable' against off-spin.

The southpaw was left out of the side in Bangladesh's 100th Test and later against Australia in the Test that Bangladesh won.

He returned in the next match against Australia but got out to Nathan Lyon, another off-spinner, in both innings.

Bangladesh's next assignment after Hathurusingha's unceremonious departure was against Sri Lanka and Mominul smashed hundreds in both innings and stamped his authority.

The batting average was still commendable (48) for a Test player although his record away from home was not encouraging.

He turned that around to some extent too, by scoring a patient hundred in Pallekele last year against Sri Lanka and an important 88 in Mount Maunganui against New Zealand.

But since that famous Test win against New Zealand, Mominul has remained a pale shadow of himself with the bat.

In nine innings after that, the Bangladesh captain has reached double figures only once and the way he has been getting out is quite ugly.

Mominul's weakness against spin was badly exposed in the South Africa tour last month as he got out to spinners in three out of four innings although he labelled losing wickets to spinners in away series a 'crime' during the series.

Then came the Sri Lanka series and there was a lot of chatter about Mominul's batting form and how he has been getting out and all.

Batting coach Jamie Siddons was hopeful that Mominul would return to form on his favourite ground - the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

But he scored just two off 19 deliveries and was absolutely bamboozled by pacer Kasun Rajitha.

Mominul misjudged the line of an incoming ball and the gap between his bat and pad was huge.

There was no change in his fortune in the next Test as well.

He scored nine in the first innings and a duck in the second, and on both occasions, he was dismissed by a pacer.

The pitch in Chattogram offered nothing to the bowlers.

There was some help for the spinners in Mirpur but it was more of a batting-friendly track.

The series was a huge opportunity for Mominul to find his rhythm back.

The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal made good use of fine batting conditions and returned to form.

As the captain of the side, one would ideally want Mominul to lead from the front and lead by example with the bat, which he hasn't been able to do for a while.

But Mominul, a few days ago, said that he is not "worried" about his batting form and head coach Russell Domingo also said that Mominul hasn't been "out of form".

But the performances suggest otherwise.

The average has come down to 38.

This year, he averages 16.2 in 11 innings, the worst among any middle-order batter in Tests in the world (number four to seven) during this period.

His form dipped massively after becoming the Test captain of the side.

He averages only 31 as captain and 41 when is not the captain.

He is not known to be a very proactive captain on the field but the batting has been even worse.

Every player goes through lean patches.

Even the greatest of players have to deal with such situations.

It's high time Mominul got 'worried' about his batting form and tried to solve the problems.

It might sometimes be a matter of one good innings but it's probably taking a bit too long for the Bangladesh skipper to come.