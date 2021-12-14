Another female cricketer tests positive for Covid-19

Bangladesh reported first cases of the omicron variant of the Covid-19 few days ago as two members of the Bangladesh Women's cricket team that returned from Zimbabwe recently contracted the newfound strain of the virus.

Days after that, another member of the team has tested positive for Covid-19. She has contracted the delta variant of the virus. The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by an official of the women's team.

The quarantine period was scheduled to end much earlier but the members of the team had to isolate themselves as two cricketers had contracted omicron. Now that another cricketer has tested positive, the isolation period has to be extended.

But the members of the team will not stay at the Hotel Sonargaon anymore. Ram Nath Kovind, the president of India, is visiting Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence and he will stay at the Hotel Sonargaon from 15 to 17 December. Other Indian delegates will also stay there.

Therefore, the women cricketers who have contracted Covid and are in isolation have been moved to Mugda General Hospital. Those who have returned negative results in the last few screenings have been kept at a flat of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) at Proshika in Mirpur. Their quarantine period will end if they test negative in Wednesday's screening.

"There are no medical issues," said the women's team official. "Many Indian delegates are coming as well as the president. All of them will stay at the Hotel Sonargaon. Cricketers, who have been in isolation and quarantine, have been moved from here. Rest of them have been kept at Proshika. Their quarantine period will end on Wednesday if they return negative results."