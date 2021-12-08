Another day, another unique record: Shakib becomes the fastest to reach 4000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the fastest player to score 4000 runs and pick up 200 wickets in Test cricket, and joins an elite list of legends.

Only five players had achieved the feat of scoring 4000 runs and picking up 200 wickets in the history of the most charismatic format in the gentlemen's game of cricket before Bangladesh's superstar all-rounder.

Shakib achieved this feat by leaning back and cutting the ball to the right of deep point on Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan's delivery. Him and Mehidy Hasan Miraz completed a couple of runs between the wicket and reached the unbreakable milestone.

Not only this but earlier in his career, Shakib achieved the feat of reaching 3000 runs and 200 wickets playing the least amount of matches as well.

Fastest to the double of 4000+ runs & 200+ wickets in Tests

1) 59 Matches - Shakib Al Hasan

2) 69 Matches- Sir Ian Botham

3) 80 Matches - Sir Garfield Sobers

4) 97 Matches - Kapil Dev

5) 101 Matches - Daniel Vettori

6) 102 Matches - Jacques Kallis