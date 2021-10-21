Another day, another record for Shakib who is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 07:01 pm

Another day, another record for Shakib who is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

Shakib returned four for nine in his four overs against Papua New Guinea. It was his third best bowling figures in T20Is. 

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 07:01 pm
Another day, another record for Shakib who is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

After a solid knock of 46 off 37, Shakib Al Hasan registered a four-wicket haul against Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat on Thursday. 

Shakib was at 30 wickets before the start of the tournament and took only three matches to equal Shahid Afridi's tally of 39 wickets. That means Shakib is now the joint highest wicket-taker in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib returned four for nine in his four overs against Papua New Guinea. It was his third best bowling figures in T20Is. 

Shakib has been the star for Bangladesh both with bat and ball in the tournament. He was the player of the match in the previous game against Oman.

