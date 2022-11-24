Another day, another record for Ronaldo - CR7 becomes the first player to score in 5 World Cups

The footballing gods shine down on Ronaldo as he indeed becomes the first player to score in five World Cups! He scored from the penalty to take Portugal 1-0 ahead in Ghana clash.

Ronaldo came together with Salisu and went down as the referee pointed to the spot immediately.

Ghana players wanted a VAR recheck but the decision was upheld.

He blew his cheeks out, a confident expression and smashed it high to the goalkeeper's right.

A really clinical confident penalty.

He also became the second oldest player to score at the World Cup (37 years, 292 days), behind only Roger Milla in 1994 for Cameroon (42 years, 39 days).

Those at the stadium will be delighted to bear witness to history as the Portuguese squad run up to celebrate with their talisman.

Ghana will have no choice now but to be more positive if they are to try and salvage a draw here at Stadium 974.