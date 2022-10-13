Another day, another record for Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Sports

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Another day, another record for Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar scored 55 off 40 balls in a 101-run opening stand with Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan chased a target of 174. In the process, he surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli in becoming the fastest Asian batter to cross 11,000 runs in international cricket.

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 08:31 pm
Another day, another record for Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar Azam may have endured a horrid run in the Asia Cup but normal service seems to have resumed since then for the Pakistan captain. Babar scored his 29th T20I half century on Thursday to lead Pakistan to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ongoing tri-series in New Zealand.

Babar scored 55 off 40 balls in a 101-run opening stand with Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan chased a target of 174. In the process, he surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli in becoming the fastest Asian batter to cross 11,000 runs in international cricket.

The 27-year-old has surpassed the milestone in 251 innings while Kohli had taken 261 innings to get there. India batting great Sunil Gavaskar is now third on the list, having got to the mark in 262 innings while Pakistan legend Javed Miandad squares off the top four having got there in 266 innings. Babar ended the innings with 11,002 runs to his name. He is the 11th Pakistani batter overall to cross the mark. Babar has now scored 3122 runs from 75 innings of 42 Tests, 4664 runs from 90 innings of 92 ODIs and 3216 from 86 innings of 91 T20Is.

He also went past India captain Rohit Sharma in the list of most T20I half centuries. Rohit had earlier been pipped by his teammmate Kohli, having scored 28 half centuries thus far while Babar sits on 29. Kohli has scored 33 fifties, having found a second wind this year in the shortest format after a forgettable 2021.

Bangladesh scored 173/6 batting first, with Litton Das's 69 off 42 balls and captain Shakib Al Hasan's 68 off as many deliveries helping them get a majority of the runs. Babar and Rizwan's partnership, however, gave Pakistan a strong foundation to work from in the chase. Babar fell to Hasan Mahmud in the 13th over after which Haider Ali fell just two deliveries later. Rizwan, who scored 69 in 56 balls, then found an able partner in Mohammad Nawaz as the latter smashed an unbeaten 45 off 20 balls to take Pakistan over the line.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Virat Kohli / Rohit Sharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

9h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

9h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

11h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

34m | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

44m | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

5h | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'