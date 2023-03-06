Another day, another batting collapse as Bangladesh bundled out for 246

At 150 for three after 31 overs, and with Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease, Bangladesh would be looking to go past 300 which would be pretty decent to put up a fight in the dead rubber in Chattogram. But they found a way for another batting collapse and were eventually bundled out for 246 in 48.4 overs.

After a terrible start where the hosts saw Litton Das getting dismissed for his second consecutive duck in the series and skipper Tamim Iqbal with an eyesore dismissal, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiq held the innings together.

The duo added 98 runs for the third wicket before Shanto was run out for 53. Mushfiq too got to his fifty., eventually scoring 70 off 93 balls. He hit six boundaries in his innings.

Then came Shakib and he did bat like his true self. He was the top scorer for Bangladesh with a quickfire 75 off 71 balls to his name while the batters at the other end kept getting out.

Shakib's innings was of true maturity, if anyone doubts. He was aggressive right from the word go and shielded tail-ender Ebadot when needed at the death.

Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz all failed to capitalise on the opportunity they got. Afif went past the double-digit mark but couldn't carry on. Riyad got out in a questionable way, just like Mushfiq and Miraz did, failing to pick googly from a legspinner.

For England, Jofra Archer picked up three wickets for 35 runs while Sam Curran and Adil Rashid bagged a brace.