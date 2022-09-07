Another case filed against cricketer Al-Amin Hossain

Sports

BSS
07 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:03 pm

Related News

Another case filed against cricketer Al-Amin Hossain

According to the case, Ishrat and Al-Amin got married in 2012 and they have two school-going sons. For the past two years, Al-Amin was allegedly staying away from home and not providing the family necessary maintenance.

BSS
07 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 07:03 pm
Another case filed against cricketer Al-Amin Hossain

Ishrat Jahan, wife of Bangladesh national team cricketer Al-Amin Hossain, today filed another case seeking maintenance of her and children.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin today recorded the plaintiff's statement and issued a notice asking Al-Amin to be present before the court on September 27.

According to the case, Ishrat and Al-Amin got married in 2012 and they have two school-going sons. For the past two years, Al-Amin was allegedly staying away from home and not providing the family necessary maintenance.

Moreover, he admitted to having an affair, and refused to live with his wife and children or maintain them, said the complaint. The victim filed the case seeking a remedy to live peacefully and demanded payment of her children's regular expenses from their father.

Earlier on September 1, Police rescued the victim along with her children upon receiving information from National Helpline number 999.

 A complaint was lodged with the Mirpur Model Police Station alleging that Al-Amin tortured and beat his wife in demand of dowry.

Cricket

Al-Amin Hossain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

5h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

7h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

2h | Videos
North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

4h | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 