Another case filed against cricketer Al-Amin Hossain

Ishrat Jahan, wife of Bangladesh national team cricketer Al-Amin Hossain, today filed another case seeking maintenance of her and children.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin today recorded the plaintiff's statement and issued a notice asking Al-Amin to be present before the court on September 27.

According to the case, Ishrat and Al-Amin got married in 2012 and they have two school-going sons. For the past two years, Al-Amin was allegedly staying away from home and not providing the family necessary maintenance.

Moreover, he admitted to having an affair, and refused to live with his wife and children or maintain them, said the complaint. The victim filed the case seeking a remedy to live peacefully and demanded payment of her children's regular expenses from their father.

Earlier on September 1, Police rescued the victim along with her children upon receiving information from National Helpline number 999.

A complaint was lodged with the Mirpur Model Police Station alleging that Al-Amin tortured and beat his wife in demand of dowry.