Another captaincy change for Chattogram, Afif replaces Naeem as the new skipper

Controversy and BPL go hand in hand. This year Chattogram Challengers are just living the most of it. They made yet another in captaincy in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their ninth match and they have already had three captains already.

Afif Hossain is the new captain of the team and the previous skipper Naeem Islam is not even in the playing eleven against Minister Group Dhaka.

Challengers lost their last three consecutive matches and it's a must-win game for them against Dhaka. They played eight matches in the tournament so far and won only three of them. They were once on top of the table after five matches, but currently sitting in the fifth position.

On the other hand, a win today will ensure a place in the qualifiers for Dhaka, they played seven matches and won three of them.

Drama ensued over the captaincy row when Chattogram took the captaincy away from Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 29 January just three hours before the match against Sylhet Sunrisers. Miraz was hurt and decided to leave the team hotel a few days later. He eventually stayed on and played under Naeem's captaincy who has been in poor form throughout the tournament.