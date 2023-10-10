Another batting disasterclass as Bangladesh suffer their third-biggest loss in World Cup

England bounced back from a massive defeat in their opening game against New Zealand as they recorded a thumping 137-run victory against Bangladesh at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The big win did a world of good to their net run rate which took a beating after the New Zealand game.

It was Bangladesh's third-biggest defeat in their World Cup history in terms of runs.

Left-arm pacer Reece Topley was at his brilliant best on his World Cup debut as he picked up a four-wicket haul to break the backbone of Bangladesh's batting order.

He sent back three of Bangladesh's top four - Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan - in quick succession as they were chasing a record 365. The ball that dismissed Shakib was an absolute peach, leaving Bangladesh on 26 for three after six overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz too couldn't stick around for long. But opener Litton Das was in imperious touch amid the collapse. He started with a hat-trick of boundaries off Chris Woakes and also played the rampant Topley well. England's pace couldn't trouble the right-hander as he brought up his fifty in 38 balls.

Litton added 72 off 75 with Mushfiqur Rahim for the fifth wicket but was done by a Chris Woakes off-cutter. The right-hander played well for his 76 off 66 that included seven fours and two sixes. Bangladesh are 126 for five after 22 overs.

It never looked like Bangladesh were going anywhere near the total but Mushfiqur Rahim kept the hope of retaining a good net run rate but Topley ended his resistance after returning to the attack. He made 51 off 64. Towhid Hridoy spent some time in the middle but did not look too comfortable in his 61-ball-39.

The rest was more of a formality for the England bowlers as Bangladesh got bundled out for 227.

Their bowlers didn't have the best of days at the office as they conceded 364 for nine to a powerful England batting line-up.

In-form opener Dawid Malan smashed his sixth ODI century and his first in the World Cup. Joe Root registered his second consecutive fifty-plus score as well. But a flurry of wickets at the back end meant England couldn't score as many runs as they wanted to.

Bangladesh new-ball pace bowlers hit good areas more often than not but England openers Malan and Jonny Bairstow didn't miss out on the occasional bad balls.

Shakib provided the much-needed breakthrough in the 18th over by cleaning up the dangerous Bairstow (52 off 59).

Joe Root started where he left off in the previous match against New Zealand. He stayed true to his template, rotating strike regularly and bringing out the ramp shots.

On the other hand, Malan scored at a fair clip both off pacers and spinners. He looked more in control with time as the bowlers didn't find much advantage.

Malan played quite well all around the ground. He flicked and drove the ball well and also used the pace to find boundaries behind square on the off-side. The southpaw brought up his fourth ODI hundred this year off 91 deliveries.

Malan cut loose after the hundred and looked good for a big one but fell on 140 off 107 balls. His career-best score in ODIs at the top set England up for a massive total.

Jos Buttler started his innings with a six but didn't quite middle the ball in his short stay. Nevertheless, he played a useful cameo of 20 off 10 before an off-pace ball from Shoriful Islam deceived him.

England were 298 for three at the 40-over mark and looked set for somewhere around 400.

Root hit eight fours and a six his superb 68-ball-82 before Shoriful got rid of him in the 42nd over and in the next ball he bowled Liam Livingstone.

Bangladesh stemmed the run flow in the slog overs as they picked up six wickets for 66 runs in the final 10. Mahedi Hasan and Shoriful shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh kept England to 364 for nine.