'Annoyed and frustrated' Warner wants more DRS transparency

Sports

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

'Annoyed and frustrated' Warner wants more DRS transparency

Warner was furious after being dismissed lbw for 11 in the win over Sri Lanka on Monday, with ball-tracking technology upholding umpire Joel Wilson's out decision.

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 12:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia batsman David Warner has called for players to be given more transparency over the workings of the Decision Review System (DRS) after falling foul of a line-ball dismissal at the World Cup in India.

Warner was furious after being dismissed lbw for 11 in the win over Sri Lanka on Monday, with ball-tracking technology upholding umpire Joel Wilson's out decision.

The lefthanded opener smashed his bat against his pad and yelled in the direction of Wilson as he exited.

Warner complained that players were in the dark over the workings of Hawk-Eye, the ball-tracking technology used at the World Cup and other International Cricket Council events.

"I've never had Hawk-Eye come in and explain to us how the technology actually works, it's just for the TV," the 36-year-old told a Cricket Australia website.

"If they could come in and explain to us how it works, then sometimes we might (choose) not to refer or to refer.

"In England, the ball bounces and it actually moves once it's bounced, not just off the seam but in the air it can move," he added.

"So there's just little things that as a player you get frustrated because there's no explanation ... but there has to be some accountability."

Hawk-Eye showed the ball hitting leg stump during Warner's lbw dismissal against the Sri Lankans, returning an 'umpire's call' verdict.

Warner said that did not match what he saw on the replay shown on the big screen at the Lucknow stadium.

"(Wilson) said the ball was swinging back so to his credit, if he thinks that then that's why he's given a decision.

"But then when you see the replay of how it unfolded you get a little bit annoyed, (but) that's out of our control.

"I just sprayed out loud in frustration pretty much just (to) myself."

Team mate Adam Zampa, who took four wickets in the win over Sri Lanka, declined to criticise the DRS after enjoying the benefit of it in his lbw dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama.

"We had that lbw off my bowling that went our way as well so I'm not going to try and judge DRS on what it does, I just let technology do its thing," said the spinner.

Five-times champions Australia face Pakistan in their next group-stage match in Bengaluru on Friday.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World