Anjan Bista's hattrick guides Nepal to 3-1 victory over Bangladesh

A brilliant hattrick by Anjan Bista guided hosts Nepal to a punishing victory over touring Bangladesh in a FIFA International Friendly match at the Dashrath Rangasala International Stadium in Kathmandu Tuesday evening.

It was an embarrassing defeat for the Bangladesh men's football team in Kathmandu when Bangladesh women's team celebrated their first-ever SAFF Women's Championship title with an all-win record outplaying Nepal by 3-1 goals in the final at the same stadium last week.

In the day's prestige and pressure match, the Bangladesh team were struggling against the Himalayan nation for most of the proceeding to suffer a humiliating defeat. All the efforts of Bangladesh's Spanish Head Coach Javier Cabrera again went in vain this year, except a face-saving 1-0 goal victory over Cambodia in their first FIFA International Friendly in Phnom Penh last Thursday.



Hosts Nepal comfortably dominated the first half by 3-0 goals with midfielder Anjan Bista making a hattrick scoring all three goals.

Anjan Bista opened the floodgate for Nepal in the 18th minute by a brilliant header from a goalmouth melee, utilizing a free kick (1-0) and he doubled the Nepalese margin in the 26th minute by a rebounder from close that came his way from Bangladesh custodian Anisur Rahman Zico (2-0).

Anjan Bista completed his hattrick in the 37th minute also by a good header from close, off a free kick (3-0).

Forward Sajjad Hossain kept Bangladesh's hope alive pulling the margin one back in the 57th minute with a diving header, off a readymade pass of Rakib Hossain from right-wing (3-1).

The Bangladesh team managed a few more half chances in the match, but Jamal Bhuyan and Sajjad Hossain spoiled the opportunities.

Earlier, the Tigers reached Nepal last Friday with a sweet memory of beating the Cambodian national team by 1-0 goal in their first FIFA International Friendly in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, but they again failed to overcome their dismal performances like all previous occasions this year, except against Cambodia.

Bangladesh Team: Anisur Rahman Zico, Rahmat Mia, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Jamal Bhuyan, (Captain), Hemonta Vinsent Biswas, Matin Miah, Biplo Ahmed (Sumon Reza), Rakib Hossain, Sajjad Hossen and Rimon Hossain.