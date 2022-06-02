Angel-ic Argentine: How Di Maria has been the clutch player for Argentina in finals

There was a time not so long ago when we could argue whether Angel Di Maria had a curse laid upon him that left him curtailed before big tournament finals; especially for the Argentina national team.

However, it wasn't always the case for the 34-year-old Argentinian winger that he did not have the rub of the green before finals with Argentina.

He won his first international trophy with Argentina in the 2007 Under-20 FIFA World Cup.

The team also featured a player who ended up winning the golden shoe and that was none other than Sergio Aguero.

Fast forward seven years, things were looking great heading into the 2014 FIFA world cup in which Argentina eventually played in the final.

Di Maria's name was being mentioned along with the very best players in the world at that time and that was mostly due to his outstanding display in the Champion's League final that took place earlier that year just before the World Cup.

Di Maria was instrumental in Real Madrid winning their much-desired La Decima.

On a night that saw four different scorers for Real Marid, it was the Argentinian who was making everything happen for his team.

He notched up an assist but the true appreciation of his instrumental performance that night came to light when he took home the player of the match award which was handed out to him by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Leading on from that performance on that night in Lisbon, much was expected of Di Maria in the World Cup.

And he did deliver. Barring Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria was undoubtedly Argentina's best player in the tournament where he not only had consistent performances but also chipped in with important goals.

However, the worst part was just looming over the horizon as his chances of playing in the final were diminished when the winger tore a right thigh muscle during the first half of Argentina's quarter-final victory over Belgium.

He had received treatment on the pitch and attempted to play on, but crumpled back to the turf moments later before hobbling away in tears.

Thus started the series of bad luck that saw him sidelined for the final against Germany.

To this day people still believe that the final outcome of that game could have been different had Di Maria played.

One year later, another muscle injury forced him out during the Copa America final against Chile.

He was also unfit during the Copa America Centenario decider in 2016.

Things were so bad that Di Maria finally resorted to a psychiatrist to help him deal with the trauma of him missing finals.

For years, Argentina fans wanted him out of the squad, but he made his own luck when he lobbed the keeper in last season's Copa America final to win Argentina their first trophy in 28 years.

The sense of relief and happiness was clear on his face that night when he stated, "I can't cry, I can't fall, we dreamed so much of achieving this. So many people said I shouldn't come back, I kept banging my head against the wall and today it happened."

Fast forward to Wednesday's final, Di Maria chipped the keeper again when Lautaro Martinez's incisive pass found him one on one with the keeper.

From not getting the chance to play in three straight finals to scoring in two consecutive ones, it has to be said that Di Maria's luck has finally changed for the better.

He's the Godsend for Argentina and his 'Angel-ic' touch is what has been clutch in them winning big trophies.

Who knows, with the World Cup looming, it could be Di Maria that does it once again for his team.