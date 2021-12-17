Andy Flower appointed head coach of IPL's Lucknow franchise

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 07:03 pm

Related News

Andy Flower appointed head coach of IPL's Lucknow franchise

KL Rahul, who was Punjab's skipper for the last two seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

Hindustan Times
17 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 07:03 pm
Andy Flower appointed head coach of IPL&#039;s Lucknow franchise

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was on Friday appointed as the head coach of the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise, which will make its debut in the 2022 Indian Premier League.

Flower was working with Punjab Kings as assistant coach for the past two seasons.

KL Rahul, who was Punjab's skipper for the last two seasons, is also expected to move to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India," said Flower in a statement.

"The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team.

"I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year."

Goenka added: "As a player and a Coach Andy has left an indelible mark in the history of cricket . We respect his professionalism and hope he will work with our vision and add value to our team."

The Zimbabwean great, who coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and also the number one spot in Test rankings, is at the helm of Punjab Kings owned franchise in the Caribbean Premier League -- Saint Lucia Kings.

The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had shelled out ₹7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise. 

Cricket

Andy Flower / IPL / Indian Premier League / IPL 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

5h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

8h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

2h | Videos
US sees fall in terrorist activity in Bangladesh

US sees fall in terrorist activity in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

4h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 