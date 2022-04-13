Andrew McDonald appointed head coach of Australia's men's cricket team

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 April, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Andrew McDonald appointed head coach of Australia's men's cricket team

"Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice."

Hindustan Times
13 April, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 02:17 pm
Andrew McDonald appointed head coach of Australia&#039;s men&#039;s cricket team

Cricket Australia on Wednesday appointed Andrew McDonald as the head coach of the Australian men's cricket team following the side's wonderful performance in Pakistan in all three formats of the game under the former all-rounder. McDonald takes over as Australia's full-time head coach at a time when the team has important tours of Sri Lanka and India lined up and also has the task of defending the T20 World Cup title at home later in the year.

"We interviewed several excellent candidates for this role, which is one of the most important in Australian sport," CA boss Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice."

McDonald was Australia's assistant coach since 2019. He took over as the interim coach after former opener Justin Langer stepped down from the post in February this year. In his first assignment, Australia beat Pakistan 1-0 in the three-match Test series, lost the ODIs 1-2 and then won the one-off T20I to cap off a successful tour to the subcontinent nation after more than two decades.

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honoured to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," McDonald said.

McDonald, who expressed concerns in February about the workload of coaching the Test, one-day and T20 sides, will be given the option of skipping certain short format series to rest.

"Some white ball series may be led by an assistant given the significant workload ahead and the opportunity to continue to develop our coaches and players," said CA high-performance boss Ben Oliver.

Cricket

Andrew McDonald / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

3h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

5h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

17h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

18h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

22h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance