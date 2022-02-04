Andre Russell leaves Dhaka tomorrow to join KKR's fitness training camp in USA

Minister Dhaka's Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell will leave tomorrow for the USA and will not take further part in the tournament. Russell will join Kolkata Knight Rider's fitness training camp in Dallas ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The matter has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) from the Dhaka team.

"My final game tonight rained out. I was really looking forward to doing what Dre Russ does- entertain, have a good game, have a good send-off. Actually it didn't happen because of the rain. But I wish everyone the very very best moving forward. We definitely have a team to win this cup," Russell said in a video message.

"And for all the Minister Dhaka fans out there, keep supporting and I will definitely be tuning in from Dallas. Sad that I have to go this early, I have some fitness stuff to get done. But it was fun, I really enjoyed the guys, a good bunch of players. They definitely have what it takes to win this cup. So, I wish them all the best," he added.

Russell had a below par tournament, scoring 61 runs in five innings and taking eight wickets in six innings at an economy rate of 9.42.