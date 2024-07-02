Anderson takes seven wickets ahead of England farewell

Sports

AFP
02 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 09:38 pm

Related News

Anderson takes seven wickets ahead of England farewell

Anderson had figures of 6-19 as he ripped through the Nottinghamshire top order at Southport as the visitors slumped to 74-6 in their first innings on the third day of four in a rain-marred clash.

AFP
02 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 09:38 pm
Photo: Lancashire CCC
Photo: Lancashire CCC

England great James Anderson took seven wickets for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Nottinghamshire on Tuesday -- just eight days before his final Test appearance.

Anderson had figures of 6-19 as he ripped through the Nottinghamshire top order at Southport as the visitors slumped to 74-6 in their first innings on the third day of four in a rain-marred clash.

He then added another after the interval, finishing with a superb return of 7-35 in 16 overs as Nottinghamshire were made to follow-on after being dismissed for 126 in reply to Lancashire's first innings 353-9 declared.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This is the first match the 41-year-old has played all season as he prepares for the first Test of a three-match series against the West Indies at Lord's starting on July 10.

The match will be the 188th Test of a career that started with Anderson's debut in 2003.

Anderson is the first seamer and only third bowler to have taken 700 Test wickets after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.

But he has decided to end his Test career following next week's match at Lord's, with England having made it clear they wanted to move on ahead of the 2025/26 Ashes.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / James Anderson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

3h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

13h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

1h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

50m | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

3h | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

3h | Videos