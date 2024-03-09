Anderson becomes third bowler to take 700 Test wickets

Sports

Reuters
09 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 12:26 pm

Related News

Anderson becomes third bowler to take 700 Test wickets

England's James Anderson on Saturday took his 700th Test wicket, becoming just the third bowler in world cricket to achieve the landmark.

Reuters
09 March, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 12:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England's James Anderson became on Saturday only the third bowler, and the first seamer, to claim 700 test wickets in the ongoing fifth and final test against India in Dharamsala.

The 41-year-old, already the most successful fast bowler in test cricket's history, entered his 187th test two wickets short of the 700-mark.

Anderson clean bowled Shubman Gill on Friday and Kuldeep Yadav became his 700th victim on day three of the contest, when the batter fell caught behind.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Anderson held the ball aloft while his team mates mobbed him.

The travelling 'Barmy Army' fans gave him a standing ovation as Anderson led his team off the field at the innings break at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan leads the all-time chart with 800 wickets from 133 tests, followed by Australia spin great Shane Warne (708).

While Anderson is immensely skillful, his remarkable longevity, attributed to his smooth action, as a fast bowler continues to amaze the followers of the game.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

"At the foothills of the Himalayas, James Anderson has reached the insurmountable summit for a fast bowler in test match cricket," former England bowler Steven Finn told the BBC.

"Nobody will ever take more than 700 test wickets as a fast bowler. He's a remarkable man and player and he's still going."

Anderson made his England debut in a one-day international against Zimbabwe in 2022 and played his first test five months later against Australia.

In his 22 years in international cricket, the Lancashire player has established himself as a complete bowler, who can make the ball talk with his command on swing bowling - both traditional and reverse.

Cricket

James Anderson / England Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

16h | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

17h | Features
Illustrated: Collected

Women in lead: Miles to go, yet achievable. But how?

17h | Features
Illustration: Collected

International Women's Day: Celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality

19h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Blue economy will contribute almost half of the GDP

Bangladesh Blue economy will contribute almost half of the GDP

17m | Videos
iPhone sales plunge 24% in China

iPhone sales plunge 24% in China

47m | Videos
Operators are cutting farmers' pockets in the name of irrigation water

Operators are cutting farmers' pockets in the name of irrigation water

2h | Videos
The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

19h | Videos