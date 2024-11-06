Ancelotti's reunion turns sour as Milan sink Madrid 3-1 at the Bernabeu

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:07 am

Related News

Ancelotti's reunion turns sour as Milan sink Madrid 3-1 at the Bernabeu

Madrid now face mounting pressure to regain form as they navigate a challenging start to the campaign

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 04:05 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 04:07 am
Ancelotti&#039;s reunion turns sour as Milan sink Madrid 3-1 at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid's difficult start to the season continued as Carlo Ancelotti's men suffered their second loss in four Champions League matches, with a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti's reunion with his former club brought no solace, as Milan executed a disciplined performance to secure the win.

The visitors took an early lead just 12 minutes in, with Christian Pulisic's corner kick met powerfully by Malick Thiaw, who headed the ball into the net to give Milan a dream start. Real Madrid responded not long after, with Vinicius Junior equalising from the penalty spot. The Brazilian earned the penalty himself, drawing a foul from Emerson Royal before confidently converting to make it 1-1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite Madrid's quick response, Milan regained control before the break. Alvaro Morata, facing his former club, capitalised on a rebound after Andriy Lunin parried Rafael Leao's initial attempt, allowing Morata to slot home and put the visitors 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Milan further extended their lead in the 73rd minute. Leao, instrumental throughout the match, broke through the Madrid defence with a strong run down the wing, delivering a precise cross to Tijjani Reijnders, who was left unmarked in the box. Reijnders seized the chance, firing past Lunin to make it 3-1.

Real Madrid's struggles continued, with Antonio Rudiger's late effort ruled out by VAR for offside, nullifying any hopes of a late comeback. This defeat marked a second consecutive setback for Ancelotti's side, coming off a disheartening 4-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico.

Football

real madrid / AC Milan / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

Whether Trump or Kamala Wins, a Historic U.S. Presidency Awaits

2h | Videos
North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

4h | Videos
Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

Clash between Two Forecasters Over Kamala vs. Trump

5h | Videos
Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

Salahuddin appointed as assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team

6h | Videos