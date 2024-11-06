Ancelotti's reunion turns sour as Milan sink Madrid 3-1 at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid's difficult start to the season continued as Carlo Ancelotti's men suffered their second loss in four Champions League matches, with a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti's reunion with his former club brought no solace, as Milan executed a disciplined performance to secure the win.

The visitors took an early lead just 12 minutes in, with Christian Pulisic's corner kick met powerfully by Malick Thiaw, who headed the ball into the net to give Milan a dream start. Real Madrid responded not long after, with Vinicius Junior equalising from the penalty spot. The Brazilian earned the penalty himself, drawing a foul from Emerson Royal before confidently converting to make it 1-1.

Despite Madrid's quick response, Milan regained control before the break. Alvaro Morata, facing his former club, capitalised on a rebound after Andriy Lunin parried Rafael Leao's initial attempt, allowing Morata to slot home and put the visitors 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Milan further extended their lead in the 73rd minute. Leao, instrumental throughout the match, broke through the Madrid defence with a strong run down the wing, delivering a precise cross to Tijjani Reijnders, who was left unmarked in the box. Reijnders seized the chance, firing past Lunin to make it 3-1.

Real Madrid's struggles continued, with Antonio Rudiger's late effort ruled out by VAR for offside, nullifying any hopes of a late comeback. This defeat marked a second consecutive setback for Ancelotti's side, coming off a disheartening 4-0 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico.