Ancelotti extends Real Madrid contract until 2026

Sports

AFP
29 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

Ancelotti extends Real Madrid contract until 2026

"Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have reached agreement on the extension of his contract till June 30, 2026," Real said in a statement.

AFP
29 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 07:26 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract with Real Madrid to June 2026 on Friday which would rule him out of becoming Brazil national coach.

"Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have reached agreement on the extension of his contract till June 30, 2026," Real said in a statement.

It had been reported in July this year that 64-year-old Ancelotti would become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in almost 60 years once he saw out his present Real contract next year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Brazil Football Confederation had named Fernando Diniz as the temporary manager before they anticipated Ancelotti taking control for the 2024 Copa America.

Ednaldo Rodriguez, the then president of the CBF, held months of negotiations with Ancelotti, who had previously stated the Real job would be his last in football.

However, it appeared one of the most glamorous and challenging jobs in football had brought a change of mind.

"We went after him not only due to his record, but also because he is a decent person," Rodrigues told beIN Sports earlier this year.

"Those who have worked with him say that he is open, cultured, and he appreciates Brazilian football."

However, under Diniz Brazil's woes on the pitch have continued and the presently occupy the sixth and final regional qualifying spot for the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti is regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

He has won the Champions League four times -- twice with AC Milan and also on two occasions with Real Madrid.

He has won domestic league titles with Real and Milan, in England with Chelsea, in Germany with Bayern Munich and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Football

Carlo Ancelotti / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

6h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

11h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

10h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

22h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

23h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

1d | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos