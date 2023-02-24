Ancelotti confident he will stay at Real Madrid next season

Sports

AFP
24 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

Ancelotti confident he will stay at Real Madrid next season

Los Blancos host rivals Atletico Madrid in a derby clash on Saturday, where they will try to cut the gap on the Catalans.

AFP
24 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 09:07 pm
Ancelotti confident he will stay at Real Madrid next season

Carlo Ancelotti is confident he will remain in charge of Real Madrid next season, despite his team's eight point deficit on Barcelona at the top of La Liga, he said Friday.

Los Blancos host rivals Atletico Madrid in a derby clash on Saturday, where they will try to cut the gap on the Catalans.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has not always shown patience with coaches but after the team's 5-2 Champions League last 16 first leg win over Liverpool this week, Ancelotti was relaxed.

"I think (I will stay), I am quite calm," Ancelotti, whose Madrid contract expires in June 2024, told a news conference.

"I don't have to renew my contract, it's there. I have to do just one thing, to win games."

Madrid historically have valued European success higher than domestic achievements, as record 14 time European Cup winners.

In the past decade they have lifted the Champions League trophy five times, winning La Liga just three times in the same period.

By contrast, rivals Barcelona won the Champions League in 2015 but have struggled in Europe ever since, suffering Europa League elimination on Thursday.

"Everyone knows how important the Champions League is to this club, but that does not mean we will not fight for everything, La Liga too," continued Ancelotti.

"We will put all our energy into that, I don't know the answer to (why Madrid are more successful in Europe)."

Ancelotti says despite putting one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals, he was not content with how everything has gone so far this season.

"I wanted to arrive at this moment with the eight point advantage (in the league), win the Spanish Super Cup and win 5-0 at Anfield," said Ancelotti.

"So we haven't been perfect. Jokes aside, I think we're doing well. We had absences in January that cost us six points, but that was predictable (given the calendar)."

Football

Carlo Ancelotti / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

8h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

11h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

12h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

1d | TBS SPORTS
Board game community is developing in Dhaka

Board game community is developing in Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

12h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat