Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction after consecutive losses

Sports

Reuters
08 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:42 pm

Related News

Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction after consecutive losses

Ancelotti's side sit second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more.

Reuters
08 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:42 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a positive reaction from his side after they suffered losses against Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the Champions League, as the team prepares for Saturday's league clash against Osasuna.

After a humiliating 4-0 home defeat by Barca, Real were again dominated at their own ground, falling to a 3-1 loss to Milan in a display that exposed last season's Champions League winners' poor defending and lack of firepower.

Ancelotti's side sit second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Osasuna are doing very well, playing brave football and well positioned in the table," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We see tomorrow as a great opportunity to get back to doing things right... at this moment in time, which is obviously difficult. We have a chance to get back to our best.

"We have analysed the situation. We think we have found the solution, but it has to be seen in practice. We want to see a different version tomorrow. I see the team united, motivated and aware. But we have to wait until tomorrow to see if we act in the right way."

The Italian was confident forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, would return to his best form.

Mbappe, who joined from Paris St Germain in June, has been playing a more central role at Real than he was accustomed to at the Ligue 1 club and has scored just once in his last six games in all competitions.

On Thursday, the France captain was also left out of his country's squad to face Israel and Italy in this month's Nations League games, stretching his absence in the national team to four matches.

"He's training well, he's going through a difficult moment... like each one of us. And like all of us, he has to think that this is an opportunity, that if he is clever he can get through it, but it requires more concentration and attitude," Ancelotti said.

"This is a strong, motivated group and the biggest club in the world. This is the best place to get through difficult times. And I am convinced that we will," he added.

 

Football

Carlo Ancelotti / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

30m | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

15m | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

3h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

4h | Videos
Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

Kevin De Bruyne becomes EPL's highest-paid player

2h | Videos