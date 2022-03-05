Am expecting him to add another dimension to our coaching staff: Domingo on Bangladesh's new fast bowling coach Donald

BSS
05 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 09:49 pm

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo welcomed legendary fast bowler Alan Donald's inclusion in his coaching set-up, saying that the vast experience of the fast bowler would help the pacers of this country.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday appointed Donald as fast bowling coach till the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

"He is an experienced coach. He has coached many teams I have worked in previously," Domingo said of Donald.

"He is a fantastic guy. He is a highly experienced cricketer. One of South Africa's best players ever produced. I am expecting him to add another dimension to our coaching staff. He has got a lot of skills; knows how to bowl in the sub-continent, Australia and South Africa. He was successful as a bowler and I am hoping he can share that expertise with the younger boys."

Donald, who has taken 330 Test wickets and 272 ODI wickets for South Africa, has previously worked as a fast-bowling specialist with South Africa, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Cricket

Russell Domingo / Allan Donald / Bangladesh Cricket Team

